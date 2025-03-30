Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,272 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in NIO by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NIO Trading Down 5.9 %

NIO stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.