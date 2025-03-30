ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 102,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.