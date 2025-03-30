Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 109.0% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 2.1 %
ARZGY stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.
