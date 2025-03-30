Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 109.0% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ARZGY stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

