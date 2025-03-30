Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stake Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,443 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.57% of Astrana Health worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,945,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,539,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,413,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ASTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Astrana Health stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

