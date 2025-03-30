ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Cayson Acquisition makes up approximately 5.6% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Cayson Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000.

Get Cayson Acquisition alerts:

Cayson Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPN opened at $10.16 on Friday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Cayson Acquisition Profile

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cayson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cayson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.