ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Cayson Acquisition makes up approximately 5.6% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Cayson Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cayson Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000.
Cayson Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAPN opened at $10.16 on Friday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.
Cayson Acquisition Profile
Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cayson Acquisition
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cayson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cayson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.