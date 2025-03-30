Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $211,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Stories

