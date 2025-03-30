Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) Releases Earnings Results

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.
Aureus Greenway Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGH opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aureus Greenway has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.22.
Aureus Greenway Company Profile
