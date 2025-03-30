Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) Releases Earnings Results

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

Aureus Greenway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGH opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aureus Greenway has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Aureus Greenway Company Profile

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer.

