AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

AutoCanada Trading Down 3.1 %

AutoCanada Company Profile

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$16.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.75 and a 1 year high of C$26.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

