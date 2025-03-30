AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
