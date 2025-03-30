Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) is Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

