Avon Protection’s (AVON) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
AVON stock opened at GBX 1,476 ($19.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £552.33 million, a PE ratio of -50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. Avon Protection has a one year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,558 ($20.17). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,456.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,372.96.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -62.08%.
We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.
Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.
With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.
