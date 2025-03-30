AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

AXA Stock Up 0.1 %

About AXA

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. AXA has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $43.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

