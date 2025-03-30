AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXAHY
AXA Stock Up 0.1 %
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.