Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in March

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

BPCGY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

