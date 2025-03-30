Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

