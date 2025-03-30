Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,282,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,871,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 173,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 3,746.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 202,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

