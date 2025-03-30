Bank of America Cuts Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Price Target to $15.50

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTAM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of TTAM opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Titan America has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.17 million.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

