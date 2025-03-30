Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.40. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 360,204 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $343.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.