Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 34,162 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 3.60% of Triumph Financial worth $76,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

TFIN opened at $58.80 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

