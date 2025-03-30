Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

