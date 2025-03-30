Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BASFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Basf had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

