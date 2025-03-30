Bcwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,274 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000. Target comprises about 4.1% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

NYSE TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

