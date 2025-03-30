Bcwm LLC Invests $3.97 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Bcwm LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

