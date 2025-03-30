Bcwm LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,949,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,368,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,296,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after buying an additional 1,846,939 shares during the period.

VMBS opened at $46.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

