Bcwm LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Bcwm LLC owned 0.69% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIDO. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

