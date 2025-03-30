Bcwm LLC Takes $8.43 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bcwm LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.0% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $77,376,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.53.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $441.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.