Bcwm LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bcwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after buying an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

