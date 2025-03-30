Best Airline Stocks To Watch Today – March 27th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Expedia Group, Delta Air Lines, and RTX are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares of ownership in companies that provide air transportation services. These stocks are traded on public markets and their value can be influenced by factors such as fuel costs, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 19,400,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,999,410. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 2,256,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,051. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,258. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,495. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $134.17. 842,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,613. RTX has a twelve month low of $96.33 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87.

