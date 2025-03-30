Best Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Amazon.com, and Palantir Technologies are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a large market capitalization, usually measured in the billions of dollars. These stocks are typically associated with well-established, stable companies that offer greater liquidity and potentially lower volatility compared to smaller firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,255,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,060,746. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 169,727,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,971,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,862,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,031,014. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.67. The company has a market cap of $295.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.46. 32,938,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,753,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.75. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 72,671,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,921,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Featured Articles