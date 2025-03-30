Best Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today – March 27th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, McDonald’s, Booking, Ferrari, and Coca-Cola are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity shares issued by companies operating within the restaurant industry, ranging from fast-food chains to upscale dining establishments. These stocks give investors partial ownership in these companies and their performance is influenced by factors like consumer spending, market trends, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,597,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $323.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,408. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,002. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.89. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,766.51. 104,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,038. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,787.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,721.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.96. 1,134,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,717. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $399.27 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. 5,794,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,035,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

