Best Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 30th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, GE Vernova, American Electric Power, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development, and deployment of solar energy technology—including manufacturing of solar panels, inverters, and related components—along with those providing services and infrastructure for solar power generation. Investors typically consider these stocks as opportunities to benefit from the growth of renewable energy and the global shift toward more sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $526.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.00 and a 200 day moving average of $470.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $537.63.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. 5,570,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,957. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. 7,019,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,723,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.71. 2,722,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,775. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.53.

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.96. 6,173,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $109.52.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,846,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,646,249. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

