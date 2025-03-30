Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 413,162,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Stock Up 18.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bezant Resources
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.