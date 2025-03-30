BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

BANFP stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

