Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,065.00 and last traded at $1,090.46. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,050.00.

Biglari Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,039.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.12 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

