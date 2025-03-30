Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

BTMWW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

See Also

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

