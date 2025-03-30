Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – March 30th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, trading, or providing financial services for cryptocurrencies. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader crypto market without actually owning the digital asset. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $47.56. 37,515,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,216,676. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,592,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,488,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. MARA has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 5.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,053,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579,443. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Read More