Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Stock Acquired Sen. David McCormick

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on March 29th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on March 20th.

Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 2/25/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $45.58 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

About Senator McCormick

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 850,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

