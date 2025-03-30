BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 93.3% in March

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 64,342.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BK Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

