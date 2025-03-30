BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

CII stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 178,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

