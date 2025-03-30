Blair William & Co. IL Buys 55,204 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,204 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.33% of PAR Technology worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PAR Technology by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

NYSE:PAR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.65 and a beta of 2.20.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

