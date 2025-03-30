Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VBR stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average is $201.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.2422 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.