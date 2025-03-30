Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.72 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,288,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $579.89 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $637.11 and a 200-day moving average of $698.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

