Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $80.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.25 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

