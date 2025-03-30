Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

