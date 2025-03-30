Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,117 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 79.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

