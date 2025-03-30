Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,928 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.08.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,968 shares of company stock valued at $99,863,550. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.