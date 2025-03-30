Blair William & Co. IL Sells 14,665 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 3.66% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJAN. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of IJAN opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.