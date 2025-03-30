Blair William & Co. IL Sells 744 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Klaviyo worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,449,000 after purchasing an additional 646,628 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after buying an additional 357,194 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Insider Activity

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $587,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,507.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,607 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,772.60. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,126,246 shares of company stock worth $69,799,958. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.93 and a beta of 0.86. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

