Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 3,046,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,474. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

