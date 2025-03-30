BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZRE opened at C$21.01 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.60.

