BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance
TSE:ZRE opened at C$21.01 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.60.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.