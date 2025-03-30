BNB Achieves Market Cap of $85.98 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, BNB has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion and $1.22 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $603.51 or 0.00729598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,471,964 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 142,472,027.53. The last known price of BNB is 611.47708397 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2431 active market(s) with $1,328,944,437.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.