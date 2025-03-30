BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 198.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. 476,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,199. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

